Main content

US urges China to 'influence' Russia against Ukraine invasion

Washington has requested a UN Security Council meeting.

A US State department official said Western countries were unified in wanting a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis but she said the costs must be swift and severe for Russia if it took military action. Also: Honduras' first female president sworn in, and scientists find "spooky" object in Milky Way.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends