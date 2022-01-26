Main content

US and NATO tell Russia they won't compromise

Washington says it will not bow to Moscow's security demands on Ukraine and eastern Europe.

Washington says it will not bow to Moscow's security demands on eastern Europe. Also: some of Italy's largest companies have held a controversial video conference with Vladimir Putin, amid the escalating tensions over Ukraine; and conservationists have discovered hundreds of new species in southeast Asia.

