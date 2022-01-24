Main content
Ukraine crisis: Nato sends more planes and ships to Eastern Europe
Nato says it's to reinforce its defences, and for the purposes of deterrence.
Nato says it's to reinforce its defences, and for the purposes of deterrence. The Kremlin has accused Nato of escalating tensions. Also: reports from Burkina Faso say the president has been detained by the military; and Julian Assange wins the right to ask the British Supreme Court to block his extradition to the US.
