Biden believes Putin will 'move in' on Ukraine

Moscow denies planning to attack or invade.

The US President has warned that Washington will do significant harm to Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine. Also: DR Congo inmates found guilty of rape during prison riot, and airlines cancel dozens of flights to the US because of safety concerns surrounding aircraft altimeters and 5G technology.

