The World Health Organization warns that more than half the population of Europe will be infected with the Omicron variant within the next two months. Also, Kazakhstan's president says a Russian-led force he invited to quell unrest will begin leaving on Thursday, and doctors in the United States have carried out a pioneering operation to give a man a genetically modified heart of a pig.