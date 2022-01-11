Main content

Half of Europe to catch Omicron, says WHO

The World Health Organization warns that in the next two months half of Europe will be infected with the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization warns that more than half the population of Europe will be infected with the Omicron variant within the next two months. Also, Kazakhstan's president says a Russian-led force he invited to quell unrest will begin leaving on Thursday, and doctors in the United States have carried out a pioneering operation to give a man a genetically modified heart of a pig.

