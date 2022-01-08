Main content

Controversy for tennis star Djokovic

Photographs show the tennis player at events when his lawyers say he tested positive for Covid.

Photographs show the tennis player at events when his lawyers say he tested positive for Covid. It is unclear whether he knew he had Covid when the photos were taken. His lawyers argue he had been given an exemption for the Australian Open because of the confirmed case. We hear from a former Australian minister who says that that exemption doesn't exist. Also: an airstrike on a refugee camp in northern Ethiopia kills dozens, and how Turkmenistan hopes to close the "Gates of Hell".

