Kazakh president orders troops to fire without warning
The crackdown comes after he said '20,000 bandits' had attacked the country's biggest city. Opposition activists have dismissed the allegation. Also: a warning that the world could see a threefold increase in dementia by 2050, and the excitement reaches fever pitch in Cameroon as it prepares to host its first Africa Cup of Nations for half a century.
