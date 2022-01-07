Main content

Kazakh president orders troops to fire without warning

The crackdown comes after he said '20,000 bandits' had attacked the country's main city.

The crackdown comes after he said '20,000 bandits' had attacked the country's biggest city. Opposition activists have dismissed the allegation. Also: a warning that the world could see a threefold increase in dementia by 2050, and the excitement reaches fever pitch in Cameroon as it prepares to host its first Africa Cup of Nations for half a century.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends