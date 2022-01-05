Main content
Kazakhstan protests over rising fuel prices
Unprecedented anti-government demonstrations are spreading across the country.
Unprecedented anti-government demonstrations are spreading across Kazakhstan - sparked by rising fuel prices. Also, Hong Kong brings in strict new rules to combat Covid - in line with the rest of China. And there's anger in Australia over Novak Djokovic's medical exemption from a Covid jab, allowing him to compete in this month's Australian Open.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends