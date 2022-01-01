Main content
South Africa bids farewell to Desmond Tutu
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the late Archbishop as the country’s spiritual father. The veteran anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize winner died a week ago. He was 90. Also: a Nigerian state closes all camps for displaced people – despite the ongoing threat of Jihadist violence. And a Chinese man who was abducted as a child more than thirty years ago has been reunited with his biological mother after drawing a map of his childhood village.
