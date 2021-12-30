Main content

Ex- Afghan president explains fleeing the Taliban

Ashraf Ghani says he had to abandon his position in Kabul.

Ashraf Ghani says he had to abandon his position in Kabul and did it to prevent the destruction of the city. Also: Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Sudan to demand that the military relinquish power and how Elton John’s famous performance at Princess Diana’s funeral almost didn’t happen.

