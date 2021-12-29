Main content
Another independent Hong Kong media outlet closes
Stand News shuts and dismisses all its staff after police raid.
Stand News shuts down and dismisses all its staff after police raid. Also: The United States records its highest ever level of daily coronavirus infections as it struggles to contain the Omicron variant, a 50 percent passenger limit imposed on public transport in Delhi in an effort to reduce Covid transmission and could Spiderman come to the film industry's rescue?
