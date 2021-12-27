Main content

New York City imposes extra coronavirus vaccine mandates

Everyone over 12 years old will have to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor activities.

Everyone over 12 years old will have to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor activities. Also: the Polish President vetoes a media bill which critics say is designed to silence government opponents; and we look back at the lives of the conservationist E.O. Wilson, and the Roe v Wade lawyer, Sarah Weddington, who have died.

