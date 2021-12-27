Main content
New York City imposes extra coronavirus vaccine mandates
Everyone over 12 years old will have to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor activities. Also: the Polish President vetoes a media bill which critics say is designed to silence government opponents; and we look back at the lives of the conservationist E.O. Wilson, and the Roe v Wade lawyer, Sarah Weddington, who have died.
