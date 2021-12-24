Main content
Guilty verdict in Kim Potter manslaughter trial
White former Minnesota police officer convicted over shooting of unarmed black motorist Daunte Wright.
White former Minnesota police officer convicted over shooting of unarmed black motorist Daunte Wright. Also: British researchers say people infected with omicron are up to 70% less likely to need hospital care but protection wanes 10 weeks after a vaccine booster and tributes are paid to one of the most distinctive voices in American literature, Joan Didion, who's died in New York at the age of 87.
