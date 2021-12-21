Main content
The BBC's Howard Johnson is on Siargao Island, which is almost cut off to aid. The Red Cross says the area is without power, and there is very little water. Also: As Omicron becomes the most dominant variant in the US, we learn more about how the virus mutates from research in South Africa, and the we find out about a mega millipede that lived more than three hundred million years ago.
