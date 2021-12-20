Main content

Ethiopia: Tigray rebels announce retreat

TPLF rebels say their retreat to Tigray will be a decisive opening for peace.

TPLF rebels fighting the central Ethiopian government say their withdrawal from neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar to the Tigray region, after suffering a series of defeats, will be a decisive opening for peace. Also; the BBC uncovers evidence of mass killings by the military in Myanmar, and indignation at plans for the world's first octopus farm.

