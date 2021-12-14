Main content

WHO: Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate

The WHO chief says the new strain has been detected in 77 nations.

The WHO chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the new strain has been detected in 77 nations and urges countries to act swiftly to curb its spread or health services face being overwhelmed. Also: The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, suffers his largest rebellion over England’s Covid restrictions,
and the smooth grove of Congolese Rumba gets cultural recognition.

