Court rules Assange must be sent to US

The Wikileaks founder's supporters say they'll appeal the ruling. There are criminal charges against Julian Assange for the leaking of official documents. Also, in Myanmar people protest military rule by staying at home, as the US condemns a reported massacre by Burmese troops. And the winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize have received their awards at a ceremony in Oslo.

