Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna

Iran rejects claims that it has been playing for time while expanding nuclear programme.

The US says Washington is now ready for direct negotiations with Teheran on its nuclear programme. Also: the French president Emmanuel Macron wants the EU to focus on defence and border protection during its six-month presidency of the bloc, and what is the hi-tech device that will stop squashed eyeball disorder in space?

