UN halts aid in northern Ethiopia after lootings by Tigrayan rebels
The World Food Programme has stopped food distribution. Also, an unofficial tribunal looking into China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang say it amounts to genocide. And the World Health Organisation says it’s worried that rich countries reacting to Omicron will hoard coronavirus vaccines.
