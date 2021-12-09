Main content
Speed up Covid vaccinations, WHO says
Top officials say jabs will help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
The head of the World Health Organization says governments must act now to contain the Omicron variant. Also, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid restrictions, while facing backlash over reports of a Christmas party in his office last year. And the United Nations releases a disturbing new report on women's rights in Afghanistan.
