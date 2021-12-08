The Indian Air Force confirms armed forces chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife and eleven others have been killed.

The Indian Air Force confirms that armed forces chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others have been killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu; Also Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises for a video showing staff joking about a Christmas party during the Coronavirus lockdown. And a change at the top in Germany after 16 years.