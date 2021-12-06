Main content

Ethiopia condemned for detaining ethnic minorities

Several countries call on the government to stop rounding people up based on ethnicity.

The international community has condemned the Ethiopian government over reports it is rounding up people based on their ethnicity during the conflict with the Tigray region. Also: the United Nations says Myanmar's trial and conviction of the deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was a sham; and the US announces a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, though its athletes will still compete.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

