Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is given a prison sentence
The UN leads condemnation of the country's military rulers.
The UN leads condemnation of the country's military rulers after she was convicted of inciting unrest and violating coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign. Also: a scientist who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine has warned the next pandemic could be worse than COVID-19 and we hear about drill, which was the big winner at Britain's MOBO awards celebrating black music.
