Main content

Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is given a prison sentence

The UN leads condemnation of the country's military rulers.

The UN leads condemnation of the country's military rulers after she was convicted of inciting unrest and violating coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign. Also: a scientist who helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine has warned the next pandemic could be worse than COVID-19 and we hear about drill, which was the big winner at Britain's MOBO awards celebrating black music.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends