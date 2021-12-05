Main content

The French president meets the Saudi crown prince, amid much criticism

Emmanuel Macron is the first major Western leader to meet the Saudi crown prince since the murder of the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Also: a big shake-up of the vital state mining company in the DRC amid allegations of corruption, and 'Moulin Rouge', the musical, makes its stage debut in London.

