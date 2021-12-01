Main content

Countries around the world step up Covid prevention measures

More travel bans and vaccine booster programmes as the Omicron variant is closely tracked. Also, the EU unveils a global infrastructure investment plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. And the sea goddess sculpture that is helping efforts to sustain coral reefs in the Caribbean.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

