Main content
WHO: Omicron poses very high global risk
WHO calls for solidarity and a global push to get jabs to poorer countries.
The World Health Organisation calls for solidarity and a global push to get jabs to poorer countries. Japan closes its borders to foreigners, and we find out what we know about the new variant. Also, Jeffrey Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial accused of sex trafficking, and after 40 days on the run, Chinese police recapture an escaped prisoner. But it wasn't just jail he was trying to avoid.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends