UN says migrant deaths were avoidable

It says closing legal routes for asylum seekers will lead to more deaths.

The UN Refugee Agency warns that closing off legal routes to people seeking asylum will lead to more dangerous attempts to reach safe countries. Also: a general from the UAE - accused of torture - is the new head of the international police agency, Interpol. And the singer the music industry tried to turn into Africa's Grace Jones.

