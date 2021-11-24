Main content

US declares three IS leaders in Afghanistan 'global terrorists'

The US does not want Afghanistan to become a platform for international terrorism again.

The action - which follows a series of major attacks by Islamic State - makes it illegal to have any business transactions with the men, who include the group's leader, Sultan Azam. Also: Nasa launches a mission to nudge an asteroid off course, and Magdalena Andersson has become Sweden's first female Prime Minister.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends