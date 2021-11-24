Main content
US declares three IS leaders in Afghanistan 'global terrorists'
The US does not want Afghanistan to become a platform for international terrorism again.
The action - which follows a series of major attacks by Islamic State - makes it illegal to have any business transactions with the men, who include the group's leader, Sultan Azam. Also: Nasa launches a mission to nudge an asteroid off course, and Magdalena Andersson has become Sweden's first female Prime Minister.
