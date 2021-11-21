Main content

Chinese tennis star tells IOC she's safe

The Chinese tennis star, Peng Shuai, who disappeared after alleging a sexual assault, tells the International Olympic Committee she's safe.

The Chinese tennis star, Peng Shuai, who disappeared after alleging a sexual assault, tells the International Olympic Committee she's safe; Also Sudan's opposition dismiss a deal reappointing the ousted prime minister. And Female journalists and presenters in Afghanistan are ordered to wear headscarves on television

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

