Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over Kenosha killings
The US teenager, who shot dead two men, has been found not guilty.
The US teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest has been found not guilty of homicide after claiming self-defence.
We hear reaction from a council member from Kenosha city. Also; President Lukashenko of Belarus admits his security forces have beaten up protestors in prison, and Wikipedia’s language barrier to getting the truth about global warming.
