Austria orders full lockdown as Covid surges

Days after imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, Vienna announces a full nationwide Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday.

Days after imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, Vienna announces a full nationwide Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday. Also: farmers in India welcome a dramatic u-turn by the prime minister, Narendra Modi -- scrapping hugely controversial agricultural reform laws. And the United Nations joins calls for China to prove that its missing tennis star, Peng Shuai, is safe.

