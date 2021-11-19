Main content
Austria orders full lockdown as Covid surges
Days after imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, Vienna announces a full nationwide Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday.
Days after imposing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, Vienna announces a full nationwide Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday. Also: farmers in India welcome a dramatic u-turn by the prime minister, Narendra Modi -- scrapping hugely controversial agricultural reform laws. And the United Nations joins calls for China to prove that its missing tennis star, Peng Shuai, is safe.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends