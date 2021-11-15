Main content
Poland-Belarus border crisis
Polish police have confronted a large crowd of migrants on the border with Belarus.
Polish police have confronted a large crowd of migrants on the border with Belarus, as EU ministers in Brussels discuss further sanctions against Minsk. Also, an American journalist sentenced to eleven years in prison in Myanmar has been released and is on his way home. And officials in Delhi, say they're ready to impose a complete city-wide lockdown in the Indian capital to curb air pollution.
