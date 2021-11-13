Main content
Climate deal struck in Glasgow
New global climate deal is agreed at COP26 summit in Glasgow after last-minute wrangling over cutting coal production.
New global climate deal is agreed at COP26 summit in Glasgow after last-minute wrangling over cutting coal production. Also, at least sixty-eight people die in clashes between rival gangs in a jail in Ecuador, and the deadly scorpions of Egypt that have been washed out into the streets by stormy weather.
