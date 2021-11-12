Main content
COP26 goes to the wire
Negotiations continue in Glasgow to try to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
Negotiations continue in Glasgow to try to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Also: the migrants in Belarus enduring life-threatening temperatures to try to reach the European Union, and is one of China's most powerful business leaders about to hand over to someone more than 40 years her junior?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends