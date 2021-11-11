Main content
South Africa's last Apartheid-era president has died
FW de Klerk oversaw the country's transition from white minority rule. Also: environmental campaigners give a cautious welcome to a surprise joint pledge from China and the United States to increase efforts to tackle global warming, and how a lockdown hobby led to the discovery of a new species of dinosaur.
