Main content
China’s president tightens grip on power
Top communist leaders discuss China’s political future.
Top communist leaders discuss China’s political future. The gathering is expected to approve a resolution to praise the communist party's achievements. Also: the UN warns of a dire humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, and we look back thirteen billion years with the help of a massive new telescope.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends