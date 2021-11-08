Main content

China’s president tightens grip on power

Top communist leaders discuss China’s political future.

Top communist leaders discuss China’s political future. The gathering is expected to approve a resolution to praise the communist party's achievements. Also: the UN warns of a dire humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, and we look back thirteen billion years with the help of a massive new telescope.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

