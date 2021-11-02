Main content

Global pledge to slash methane emissions

More than 100 nations sign up to a 30 percent cut by 2030.

More than 100 nations sign up to a 30 percent cut by 2030. It is one of the most potent greenhouse gases and responsible for a third of current warming from human activities. Also: An exclusive report from deep inside rebel held territory in Ethiopia -- but it's not in Tigray. And the strange musical talent we share with Lemurs.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends