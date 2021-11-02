Main content
Global pledge to slash methane emissions
More than 100 nations sign up to a 30 percent cut by 2030. It is one of the most potent greenhouse gases and responsible for a third of current warming from human activities. Also: An exclusive report from deep inside rebel held territory in Ethiopia -- but it's not in Tigray. And the strange musical talent we share with Lemurs.
