India's Supreme Court orders an inquiry into government spying

The government is accused of hacking journalists and rival politicians.

An independent investigation will be conducted into allegations that India's government hacked the phones of journalists and political rivals. Also, a Brazilian senate committee recommends that President Jair Bolsonaro face criminal charges for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. And the Australian footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay, making him the only top-level male player in the world to be open about his homosexuality.

