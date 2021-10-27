Main content
US revokes licence of top Chinese telecoms company
China Telecom must stop providing services within 60 days. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission cited national security concerns.
China Telecom must stop providing services in the US within 60 days. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission cited national security concerns. Also: Queen Elizabeth cancels her trip to Glasgow's UN climate conference, and we hear about the events in Afghanistan as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country before the Taliban took control.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends