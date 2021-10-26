Main content

Arrests over illicit trade on dark web

150 people have been accused of trading illegal goods in a global operation.

Police around the world have accused 150 people of trading illegal goods on the dark web - part of the internet that can only be accessed using special software. Also, the coup leader in Sudan says the army seized power to prevent a civil war. And the niece of the Japanese emperor, Princess Mako, has married a commoner and left the royal family.

