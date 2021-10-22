Main content
Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman on movie set
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when film star fired prop gun.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when film star fired prop gun. A man was also injured, and police say they're investigating but no charges have been filed. Also, our correspondent follows a group of migrants from Iraq to eastern Europe, and how ivory-poaching in Mozambique has led to more tuskless elephants being born.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends