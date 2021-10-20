Main content

Brazil parliament committee condemns Bolsonaro's handling of pandemic

It recommends he face a series of charges including crimes against humanity. Also: Kenya's president lifts a nationwide coronavirus curfew introduced 18 months ago, and new research into why the woolly mammoth died out suggests humans may be less to blame than previously thought.

