Brazil parliament committee condemns Bolsonaro's handling of pandemic
It recommends he face a series of charges including crimes against humanity. Also: Kenya's president lifts a nationwide coronavirus curfew introduced 18 months ago, and new research into why the woolly mammoth died out suggests humans may be less to blame than previously thought.
