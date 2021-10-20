Main content
Ethiopia: Federal and Tigrayan troops prepare for an existential fight
The government is reported to be sending busloads of soldiers to the front lines.
After months of relative peace, the Ethiopian government is reported to be sending busloads of poorly equipped soldiers to the front lines. Also, Chinese officials offer a $23,000 reward for a man who pulled off a daring prison escape. And in Spain, drones will be used to try to rescue three dogs from an erupting volcano.
