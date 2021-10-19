Main content

Poland's PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in row over rule of law

Mateusz Morawiecki made accusation during debate with EC chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Mateusz Morawiecki made accusation during debate with EC chief Ursula von der Leyen. The clash followed a ruling by a top Polish court which rejected key sections of EU law. Also, crisis in Romania as it records one of the world's highest Covid mortality-rates, and we meet Eric Zemmour - the politician who may challenge Marine Le Pen for leadership of France's far-Right.

