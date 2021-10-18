Main content

Colin Powell: Former US Secretary of State dies of Covid complications

Tributes paid to former top military commander and politician who's died aged 84.

Tributes paid to former top military commander and politician who's died aged 84. He was the first African-American to become Secretary of State, but was controversial due to his support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Also, China denies testing rare hypersonic missile, and why hundreds of people posed nude for a photo-shoot by the Dead Sea.

