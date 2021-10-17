Main content

Dozens missing in Deadly Indian Floods

Severe flooding in the Indian state of Kerala leaves more than twenty six people dead and dozens missing.

Severe flooding in the Indian state of Kerala leaves more than twenty six people dead and dozens missing; An American Christian organisation has confirmed that seventeen missionaries and family members have been kidnapped in Haiti and to what extent were modern European ideas of democracy influenced by Native Americans?

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends