Afghanistan: Dozens killed in suicide bombings at Kandahar mosque

Several blasts at Shi'a mosque where worshippers were attending Friday prayers.

Several blasts at Shi'a mosque where worshippers were attending Friday prayers. Eyewitnesses said three attackers detonated bombs inside the crowded building. Also, funerals held in Lebanon for victims of Thursday's street violence in Beirut, and why the world's only state-appointed wizard has been told his services are no longer required.

