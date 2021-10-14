Main content
Beirut: Several deaths as gunfire erupts during protests in city centre
Shooting occurred during a march against the judge investigating a huge blast in city's harbour.
Shooting occurred during a march against the judge investigating last year's huge blast in city's harbour. It is believed that Shia and Christian militias exchanged fire during demonstration. Also, at least 46 people dead after a fire in a Taiwanese tower-block, and Norwegian officials say lethal bow-and-arrow attack appears to have been an act of terror.
