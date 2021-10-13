Main content

EU outlines plans for surging energy prices

Reduced taxes and subsidies could cushion the impact.

Reduced taxes and subsidies could cushion the impact. The Energy Commissioner said the EU would also explore the possibility of joint purchasing of strategic gas reserves. Also: increased costs and fewer choices in Northern Ireland. EU talks are taking place to find a new deal with the UK, and the Chinese boy band hopeful facing one obstacle – she’s a girl.

