Iraq captures senior Islamic State group official

Sami Jasim is alleged to have been running its finances.

Sami Jasim is alleged to have been running its finances. The prime minister announced his arrest, saying it involved a complex operation outside Iraq. Also: spy rings, drug factories and arms deals. Extraordinary allegations from a North Korean defector, and we hear from the first transgender person in Uganda to have their identity recognised by the government.

